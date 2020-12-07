Local auto group donates van to non-profit

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local auto group has donated a van to a non-profit organization that helps people with mental illness and who battle addiction get back on their feet.

Mackey Auto Group in Saratoga Springs donated the van to Transitional Services Association, which is changing its name to RISE Healthy Housing and Support Services.

“Back when the agency was founded in 1978, people didn’t really talk about mental health, substance abuse, homelessness, and the name, Transitional Services Association, was kept vague on purpose,” Exec. Dir. Sybil Newell said. “But these days we’re trying to change that. We’re trying to bring more awareness to the issues and educate the community.”

The van will help take patients to and from their appointments and other locations that are important to their health and well being.