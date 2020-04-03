Local authorities using Neighbors by Ring to reduce crime

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One local law enforcement agency is now using virtual resources in its investigations.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has joined the Neighbors By Ring app to help reduce crime. The app uses the motto “See something, share something,” and it allows users to connect with law enforcement and stay up-to-date on crimes in their area.

Sheriff Jeff Smith said participants can upload their surveillance video as well as view videos others have uploaded.

“It’s a tool that allows users to upload messages to anyone who downloads the app of crimes in a specific area,” he explained. “We can put out something if we are experiencing a crime spree of car larcenies or thefts of vehicles, and it allows to look at videos that they share and upload. So it’s a great communication tool, and it’s a great way to receive information and investigate crimes that are affecting certain neighborhoods. It’s very effective.”

You don’t need a Ring device. You can download the app for free using the Apple or Google Play store.

LATEST STORIES: