Local Assemblyman demands Troy VA Clinic remain open

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One of the Capital Region’s small VA medical locations, The Troy Community Based Outpatient Clinic which sees over 1,000 veterans a year is closing, according to Assemblyman Jake Ashby, over apparent financial costs to lease the building.

In a statement, he said, “The decision to close the Troy CBOC facility represents a tremendous error in judgment and a slap in the face to the thousands of Veterans who rely on the VA for their medical coverage,” said Ashby. “I know many fellow Rensselaer County Veterans who utilize this facility for their care who will now be directed to facilities far outside of our County.”

While this will likely be an inconvenience for those who live in Troy, there is a VA hospital in Albany, as well as a clinic in Clifton Park.

“One of the good things the VA does and the Rensselaer County Veterans services is they offer transportation to these folks, ” explained Emil Baker, a local veteran. “So if they do have to go to the Stratton VA in Albany, they can go that way.”

For those who may not have transportation, Baker said there are options to help vets get the care they need.

He said they also will reimburse veterans for their travel expenses.

Assemblyman Ashby is demanding the Troy VA clinic to remain open, adding that the announcement of the closure on the cusp of Memorial Day is especially disrespectful to the men and women who answered the call to serve our county.

NEWS 10 reached out to the VA but did not hear back.