Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Local artists host online shows

Local
Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local artists, who are having to cancel gigs, are coming up with unique ways for you to show your support.

Chris Dollard, a singer and songwriter in the Saratoga Springs area, used Facebook Live Wednesday night to host a pop-up concert.

While it was free for anyone who tuned in, people could show their support by giving him money virtually through Venmo or PayPal. He said the support he received was “overwhelming” and a great reminder of the generosity of the community.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak