Local artists host online shows

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local artists, who are having to cancel gigs, are coming up with unique ways for you to show your support.

Chris Dollard, a singer and songwriter in the Saratoga Springs area, used Facebook Live Wednesday night to host a pop-up concert.

While it was free for anyone who tuned in, people could show their support by giving him money virtually through Venmo or PayPal. He said the support he received was “overwhelming” and a great reminder of the generosity of the community.

