Breaking News
President Trump’s plan to reopen America released
Live Now
President Trump outlines plan to reopen America

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Local animal shelter receives large donation of pet food

Local

by: Chris Boehlke

Posted: / Updated:

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local group is stepping up to help feed some of those who have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic: local animal shelters.

On Thursday, 35,000 pounds of wet and dry dog and cat food arrived at Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.

The donation was part of a program put together by multiple companies through a greatergood.org donation to help feed animals at shelters hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Nikki Gagnon, Community Outreach Coordinator for MHHS, and her team — with the help of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office and the Golub Corporation — spent Thursday morning unloading the donated food for pickup. It was distributed into the community by the afternoon.

“A lot of peoples hours have been cut; a lot of people are not earning what they would expect to, so the need to be able to have a little bit of extra support to keep their families fed and happy and healthy is even greater right now,” Gagnon said.

Mohawk Hudson is working with more than a dozen area community organizations, who stopped by to pick up the food to ensure it went to where it was needed most.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak