Local animal shelter receives large donation of pet food

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local group is stepping up to help feed some of those who have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic: local animal shelters.

On Thursday, 35,000 pounds of wet and dry dog and cat food arrived at Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.

The donation was part of a program put together by multiple companies through a greatergood.org donation to help feed animals at shelters hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Nikki Gagnon, Community Outreach Coordinator for MHHS, and her team — with the help of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office and the Golub Corporation — spent Thursday morning unloading the donated food for pickup. It was distributed into the community by the afternoon.

“A lot of peoples hours have been cut; a lot of people are not earning what they would expect to, so the need to be able to have a little bit of extra support to keep their families fed and happy and healthy is even greater right now,” Gagnon said.

Mohawk Hudson is working with more than a dozen area community organizations, who stopped by to pick up the food to ensure it went to where it was needed most.

