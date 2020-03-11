Local animal shelter offers unique adoption program for terminally ill pets

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is starting a new and very unique adoption program.

The CrossRoads Adoption Program is a solution for shelter pets who have been diagnosed with a terminal illness, but are not yet feeling the effects. CrossRoads got its name from a pit bull mix named Cross who arrived at MHHS and was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Doctors gave him two months to live.

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society staffer K.C. Campbell asked if she could take Cross into her care so that she could let him live out his days in a loving home until it became clear that it was time to let him go.

They are now seeking others who are willing to care for a pet who deserves to know the love and comfort of a real home and family in their final weeks and months. For information on the program, email: kcampbell@mohawkhumane.org