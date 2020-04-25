Local American Idol finalist to perform online concert

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local American Idol finalist Madison Vandenburg will perform live online for fans Saturday morning.

She is holding the online concert in partnership with Mohawk Chevrolet. Vandenburg hopes the concert will bring positivity during the coronavirus pandemic. This will be her first online concert.

“I think that the power of music and positivity you can bring to people’s lives performing songs and writing songs is totally amplified right now,” she said. “Especially because you can’t see bands play, you can’t see artists play, and to be able to kind of bring that into people’s home and be their entertainment for an hour just makes it super exciting and fun.”

The concert is at 10 a.m. and can be seen on the Mohawk Chevrolet Facebook page.

