Local activists honor 57th anniversary of ‘I Have a Dream’ speech

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963. Now, 57 years later, a local activist group honored that speech and his efforts.

A chant could be heard through the City of Albany Friday.

“No Justice. No Peace.”

Lashawn Hawkins, organizer of “I Can Breathe and I Will Speak,” followed the march with a speech of her own titled “I Am Woke.” She touched on the civil unrest in America and the goal of bringing unity to the country.

“Here we stand with one common goal: for justice and equality of all races.”

Those in attendance marched in a group, carried signs and waved flags while wearing shirts in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Hawkins said the group’s drive and passion is for future generations to be able to live their lives without fear.

“My three children will grow old unworried of the troubles of today.”

I Can Breathe and I Will Speak Pres. Jalen Reach also said the organization’s mission is to continue implementing the dream King started 57 years ago.

“We are here to elevate that speech and make sure it has the impact that it did back then,” he said. “Although, the actions aren’t there, we’re here to make their actions there. We are here to actually put his dream into a reality.”

