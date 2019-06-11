Local 8th graders to be honored for heroics at Collins Lake

On Tuesday, Senator Jim Tedisco will present the New York State Senate Liberty Medal, the Senate’s highest honor, to three Scotia-Glenville Middle School students, who helped rescue two people from drowning in Collins Lake in Scotia.

The 14-year-old students, Ava Horton, Meka Boncie-Machin and Emily St. John, were at the lake on April 23, when they witnessed a visibly disoriented man enter the water, and then watched as the man’s mother ran in after him and began calling for help as she could not swim. Responding without hesitation, Ava Horton immediately dialed 911 while Meka Boncie-Machin jumped into the water to help. After realizing the victim was unconscious, Meka attempted to drag both the man and his mother toward the shore. Emily St. John then jumped in the water to help her struggling friend, during which time the police arrived and were able to complete the rescue.

Senator Tedicso will present the three 14-year-olds with the honor on the 3rd Floor of the Million Dollar Staircase at the NYS State Capitol at 10:30 a.m.