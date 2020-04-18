Local 14-year old surprised with Mobile StormTracker for his birthday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - With many stuck in the house all day, it’s an important reminder to make sure you’re eating healthy during this time and taking care of your body. Dietitians say now more than ever, you need to be efficient in the kitchen.

“Pre-plan what you’re going to have during the week. Try to make two or three recipes and multiply those recipes by two or three," Fran Weiss, a Dietitian for Hannaford Supermarkets said. "When you finish, you can portion them into little T.V. dinners.”