Local 14-year old surprised with Mobile StormTracker for his birthday

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kids continue to celebrate birthdays with drive-by caravans, and that was the case for Jacob Smart in Guilderland, who turned 14 on Friday.
Jacob has always been a huge NEWS10 ABC weather fan. Friday afternoon, NEWS10 anchor Ryan Peterson stopped by for a socially distanced birthday surprise with the new and improved Mobile StormTracker.
Happy Birthday, Jacob!
