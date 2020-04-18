Latest News

Local 14-year old surprised with Mobile StormTracker for his birthday

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kids continue to celebrate birthdays with drive-by caravans, and that was the case for Jacob Smart in Guilderland, who turned 14 on Friday.

Jacob has always been a huge NEWS10 ABC weather fan. Friday afternoon, NEWS10 anchor Ryan Peterson stopped by for a socially distanced birthday surprise with the new and improved Mobile StormTracker.

Happy Birthday, Jacob!

