Loaded handgun found at Albany airport

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man was caught with a loaded handgun at Albany International Airport over the weekend.

A spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration said the gun also had a bullet in the chamber.

The TSA is reminding everyone who is traveling with a weapon to pack it properly, ensure it’s unloaded and packed in a hard sided case, and check it in at the counter for legal and safe storage.

The TSA Federal Security Director for Upstate New York said Tuesday: “It is absolutely inexcusable to bring a loaded handgun to an airport checkout, which puts the traveling public in danger.”

This is the first gun found at the Albany airport this year.