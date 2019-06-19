Llama walks? That’s what one Altamont farm is offering

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) One local farm is changing lives one llama at a time.

That’s the story behind Wunsapana Farm. Situated on thirty acres, Teri Conroy and her twenty six llamas – including newborn Digory Kirke – call the farm home.

They offer private farm tours and most popularly: walking with llamas, an opportunity that allows visitors of all ages to guide a llama along a trail.

From gentle nose kisses to llama selfies, the experience is by appointment only. To book an appointment, visit their website.