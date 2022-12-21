ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Plans to replace the Livingston Avenue Railroad Bridge in Albany and Rensselaer were announced on Wednesday. The Federal Railroad Administration issued a “Finding of no Significant Impact,” a key development signaling the end of the formal environmental review process, making way for a new, state-of-the-art Hudson River crossing that will improve trail travel across the Empire Corridor.

“The antiquated Livingston Avenue Bridge has caused hardship for rail travelers in New York and throughout the Northeast for far too long,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “Replacing this relic of the 19th Century is a signature part of our commitment to modernizing New York’s infrastructure and I commend the Federal Railroad Administration for completing review of this project swiftly, which will not only benefit people who ride the rails but also bicyclists and pedestrians.”

The Department of Transportation Capital Plan, worth $32.8B, proposed by Governor Hochul and adopted by the State Legislature, includes funding that would replace the bridge with a modern structure that’s capable of supporting higher-speed passenger rails, heavier freight trains, maritime vessels, and bicycle-pedestrian access across the Hudson River. Construction is expected to begin by the end of 2023.