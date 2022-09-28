SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Founder of Things of My Very Own, Rayn Boncie, sat down with News10’s Stephanie Rivas to give an update after a string of storms flooded their building in mid-September. The Schenectady non-Profit assists children in crisis—everything from extensive abuse or neglect to fires.

“We do that for emergency situations, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. But to have a crisis of our own of this magnitude was an especially hard hit,” Boncie said. “In one way, it’s a good experience because we can better empathize with the families we are working to serve, but it’s tough. It’s very tough.”

Boncie said the non-profit is still doing everything it can to help local children, but the extent of the damage is worse than initially projected. Repairs will cost more than $100,000 to restore their property.