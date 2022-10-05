ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Dr. Jennifer Goodall is the Vice Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany and a fierce advocate for expanding the number of women in the technology industry.

Dr. Goodall sat down with News10’s Stephanie Rivas and Meteorologist Jill Szwed to discuss the importance of encouraging girls about STEM—Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math—at a young age.

The New York Celebration of Women in Computing will take place April 14-15, 2022, in Lake George at the Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center. Dr. Goodall is the Conference Chair and encouraged all candidates to apply. Applications open on October 15.