Little League season begins in Albany

Back in the swing of things, Albany’s National Little League kicked off Saturday at Majors Field, a sure sign of spring.

Over 350 Capital Region Kids participate in the league making up 32 teams. Players range in age from four all the way up to 12. This is the 67th season for the National Little League of Albany.

If you’re considering coming out to catch a few innings but need a little extra push, players say maybe the food will convince you.

“They have this thing called the el jefe where it’s a Doritos bag and they put all the taco stuff in it its pretty good,” said Little Leaguer, Jackson Shahinfar regarding the ballpark fare.

National Little League will hold 195 regular season games from tee-ball to the majors division.

