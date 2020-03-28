Little girl celebrates birthday with social distancing

Latest News

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One local family did not let social distancing stop a birthday celebration for their granddaughter.

Carleigh was at the front door of her grandmother’s house in Watervliet as the family dropped off gifts at the porch for her and said hello.

Her grandmother, Tracy, told NEWS10 ABC Carleigh was extremely sad her birthday would not be a big celebration, but the family came up with the new idea, and she was very excited.

