Little Free Pantry helps feed the community

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Food insecurity stepped into the spotlight as a major issue during the coronavirus pandemic. With many still going without proper resources, one local club is creating a new and simple way for those to get what they need.

The Rensselaer Boys & Girls Club, along with the Doane Stuart School, have partnered to create their own version of a little food pantry. Students and members of the American Legion built a small, self-accessible food pantry that was installed in front of the club.

According to Doane Stuart Head of Schools Cecil Stodghill, the little free pantry is meant to activate neighborhood engagement in hopes of addressing food insecurity throughout the city.

With the motto “Give What you Can. Take What You Need,” the pantry is open 24/7 and contains non-perishables and canned items like vegetables, soup and canned meats. People can take what they want when they need it, and donations can be left at any time.

Stodghill said the project has been in the works for over a year and seeing it provide resources to those who desperately need it is the main goal in the school’s path toward community involvement.

“Whether they are children, whether there are parents who are working hard doing the best that they can, we want to make sure that we are providing an opportunity for anyone at any time to take best care of themselves and their families, and this is one of the best ways to do it,” he said.