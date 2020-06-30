Little black bear spotted outside of Schenectady home

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An unexpected visitor was spotted in the backyard of a man’s home in Schenectady.
Homeowner Vincent Bagnato says he was alerted to a little black bear on his surveillance camera Sunday night. Bagnato has lived in Schenectady for more than 70 years. He says this was the first time a bear has visited his home.
With a rise in reported sightings of black bears in suburban and urban areas, the DEC released a few tips if you encounter a bear.
DEC Guidance If You Encounter a Bear
- Don’t panic. Most bears are as afraid of people as people are of bears
- Never approach, surround, or corner a bear
- Back away slowly-do not run
- Do not throw food at bears. If bears are rewarded with food, they will continue to seek food from people
- If feeling threatened by a bear, raise your arms over your head to look bigger and yell loudly at the bear while slowly backing away
