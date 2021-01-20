LISTEN: ‘Fanfare on Amazing Grace’ composed by Adolphus Hailstork

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s a moment Adolphus Hailstork never dreamed for himself. On Wednesday, the composer and Albany High School alum had one of his pieces performed during the Presidential Inauguration.

Hailstork’s “Fanfare on Amazing Grace” was performed as the second piece of the inaugural prelude. In the video above, you can listen to the orchestra version of the composition.

The composition was transcribed from orchestra to band before it was performed by The President’s Own United States Marine Band.

The composer credits his time at Albany High for sparking his love of music and giving him the career he has today.