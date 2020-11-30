List: Cyber Monday 2020 gift card freebies

by: Nexstar Media Wire

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — During the holiday season, restaurant chains often offer up “bonus” cards for purchasers who buy gift cards for Christmas gifts. That means if you’re willing to buy a $25 gift card for mom, the business may through $5 your way.

A number of restaurants are boosting those specials for Cyber Monday. Here are some of the standout options originally tracked down by the folks at Brand Eating:

Applebee’s: Get two $10 bonus cards with the purchase of a $50 gift card through January 3. Bonus cards can be redeemed for both dine-in and online orders via Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app and expire on February 28.

BJ’s Brewhouse: Get a $15 bonus card with a $50 gift card purchase. Bonus card and VIP card valid January 1 through February 13.

Blaze Pizza: Buy $25 in gift cards and you’ll get a free 11-inch pizza through December 31. Free pizza reward valid January 1 through February 28.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Get a $5 bonus card when you buy a $25 gift card through December 31. Bonus card valid January 1 through February 28.

Cheesecake Factory: Through Cyber Monday, get two slices of cheesecake for every $25 in gift cards purchased. Cards for cheesecake slices valid January 1 through March 31.

Chili’s: Get two $10 bonus cards when you buy $50 in gift cards on Cyber Monday. Bonus cards valid January 1 through February 11.

Denny’s: Get a $5 bonus card when you buy a $25 gift card. Offer continues through Christmas Day.

Outback Steakhouse: Get $20 in bonus cards when you buy $50 in gift cards through December 31. Coupon valid January 1 through February 7.

Panera Bread: Get a $10 bonus card when you buy $50 in gift cards. Deal good through December 21. Bonus card valid during the month of January.

Red Lobster:  Get two $10 coupons when you buy $50 in gift cards. Coupons valid January 1 to February 28.

Red Robin: Get a $5 bonus card for every $25 gift card purchased through December 31. Bonus cards valid from January 1 through February 28.

Texas Roadhouse: Get a $5 bonus card when you buy $30 in online gift cards.

TGI Fridays: Get a $15 bonus card when you buy $50 in gift cards through December 4. Bonus card valid January 1 through February 28.

