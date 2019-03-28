Lineup announced for the 2019 Tulip Festival

The City of Albany has announced the lineup for the 2019 71st Annual Albany Tulip Festival presented by Citizens Bank on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 in Washington Park.

The Tulip Festival is Albany’s largest spring event, featuring many annual traditions rooted in the City’s Dutch heritage. The event includes nearly one hundred artisans selling handmade crafts, a fine arts show, food, the KidZone family fun destination, two stages of live entertainment and more than 187,000 tulips in 150 different varieties.

“For the past 70 years, the Albany Tulip Festival has delighted visitors with the vibrant colors of spring, and showcased the economic vitality of the Capital Region,” said Lisa Maass, State President of Citizens Bank, Connecticut. “We’re proud to support events such as this that strengthen our communities and help them reach their potential.”

For more information, call 518.434.2032, visit www.albanyevents.org or follow @AlbanyNYevents on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. #TulipFest2019

SATURDAY, MAY 11

TULIP QUEEN CORONATION CEREMONY

Washington Park Lakehouse Stage

Nominations accepted through April 5. Visit www.albanytulipqueen.com to nominate!

11:30a.m. –The Mendelssohn clubA local institution for over a century, this acclaimed male chorus is the longest continuously performing arts group in the Capital Region.

11:45 a.m. – Tulip Queen Procession(Begins at formal Tulip Beds by Moses Statue)

2018 Tulip Queen Sawyer Cresap, Mayor Kathy Sheehan and the Dutch Settlers Society lead the 2019 Tulip Queen finalists to the Lakehouse Stage.

12:00 p.m. – Tulip Queen Coronation (Lakehouse Stage)

Mayor Sheehan and MC Chad O’Hara of B95.5 crown the 71st Albany Tulip Queen in this traditional highlight of Tulip Fest weekend.

MAIN STAGE

Washington Park Parade Grounds

Media sponsor: 102.7 WEQX

1:30p.m. – El Modernist: Delivers a new take on the world of indie rock. With pulsating hooks and lush melodic waves of psychedelia, the band combines upbeat, catchy garage-rock with a modern alternative hip-hop sound.

3:00p.m. – The Greeting Committee: this Kansas City-based band delivers an undeniably original selection of songs that feel as intimate as a basement recording but unfold in intricate textures and melodic sophistication.

4:30p.m. – KONGOS: is a rock band of four brothers – Johnny, Jesse, Dylan and Danny Kongos. Sons of British singer-songwriter John Kongos. Their song“Come With Me Now” put KONGOS on the map in the United States and worldwide. The group became unanimously recognized as one of rock’s most infectious and invigorating new voices as the track went RIAA double-platinum for sales in excess of 2 million. It occupied the #1 spot at Alternative Radio for five weeks, marking the quickest ascent to the top by a new band in history.

LOCAL 518 STAGE

Washington Park Lakehouse Stage

Media sponsor: Exit 97.7

1:00p.m. – Hasty Page:is a group of young, innovative musicians that came together to create an exciting and inspirational new sound for their fans. The original music they write paints a theatrical image through the use of creative lyrics and intricate musicianship.

2:15p.m. – CK & The Rising Tide:is an alt, country/folk rock band choosing to record on their own in an upstate log cabin, the band put their noses to the grindstone and put together an album of insightful, clever, honest and meaningful songs that are rooted in folk-rock and venture into the indie rock and country spectrums.

3:30p.m. – Sydney Worthley:is a shining young singer/songwriter who melds alt-rock, folk, and pop into a sound all her own. Sydney’s debut album, Strong, is a 14-track roller coaster built on strength, courage, and perseverance.

4:45p.m. – Wild Planes:is a rock/pop band consisting of Lead Singer/Guitarist Kris Carmello, Bassist Jimmy “Ray” Hoag, and Drummer Andre Jevnik. Being labeled as a “wild” band with an unmatched energy and a big personality, Wild Planes is on the rise fusing Rock “N” Roll and Pop.

SUNDAY, MAY 12

12:00 p.m. – 21st Annual Mother of the Year Award

Washington Park Lakehouse Stage

B95.5’s Joe Condon and local officials recognize the Capital Region’s most outstanding moms. Presented by St. Peter’s Health Partners, Times Union & B95.5. Nominations open April 8 atwww.motheroftheyearalbany.com.

MAIN STAGE

Media sponsors:1023 Kiss FM & 99.5 The River

1:30p.m. – Girl Blue:is a powerhouse vocalist and a rare genuine talent, most especially shining as a live performer, where she has the unique ability to silence a room with just her voice and a guitar. She continues to tour regularly and record her own music independently in collaboration with Just Pretend Records.

3:00p.m. – Moriah Formica: has already made a name in the music industry. A top 20 contestant on Season 13 of NBC’s The Voice, Moriah has wowed the coaches and the world at large with her performances. The coaches had this to say: “So much talent, it’s almost unfair to the rest of the world. You are a born rockstar” – (Blake Shelton).

4:30p.m. – Marshall Charloff & The Purple Xperience: this five-piece group hailing from Prince’s birthplace, Minneapolis, MN. They have been touring around the country bringing the greatest and most authentic production of Prince and The Revolution in the world to audiences of all generations. Band leader Marshall Charloff recorded with Prince on the album 94 East, where Marshall plays both keyboards and bass guitar and Prince is on lead vocals.

LOCAL 518 STAGE

Media sponsor:Exit 97.7

1:00p.m. – Mike Grutka:this acoustic based singer/songwriter blends funky-modern-roots with a rock and roll sound that has already scored him airplay at more than 400 radio stations across the U.S. and Canada.

2:15p.m. – Honey Slider:is a folk rock/pop duo-band based in Albany, NY. After meeting at SUNY Albany in 2012, Caity Gallagher (vocals, keys, guitar) and Alec Lewis (vocals, lead guitar) have grown as both musicians and colleagues. Their roots in musical theater shine through their classic rock and folk influences, especially during their live performance.

3:30p.m. – Bird Streets:springs from the mind of songwriter John Brodeur. Bird Streets references Brodeur’s hometown of Albany, N.Y., which provided the characters and inspiration for some of the band’s songs. Their sound is yielded by this pairing is both fresh and familiar a dynamic collection of introspective indie rock and power pop that draws liberally on the music of decades past without being bluntly nostalgic, with Brodeur’s voice like an old friend you’re meeting for the first time.

4:45p.m. – Lets Be Leonard:Let’s Be Leonard is a group of rockers hailing from Saratoga Springs, NY. They’re road warriors, they’re lovers, laughers, thinkers. They’ve thrown more frisbee than all of their extended families combined, and they can certainly put on a heck of a show.

KIDZONE

Presented by Price Chopper & Market 32.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Enjoy pony rides, a rock climbing wall, inflatables, facepainting, music, games and more fun for the whole family!



PRICE CHOPPER KIDZONE STAGE

Continuous entertainment for all ages, all weekend long!

***Saturday only***12:15p.m., 2:00p.m. – Park Playhouse: Washington Park’s beloved theater group offers exciting sneak previews of their 2019 musical productions!

***Sunday only *** 12:15p.m., 2:00p.m.-The Tick Brothers: this duo puts out a full band sound that’s sure to soothe the soul and rock your bones!

1:00p.m. – Artpartners: this community-based dance training program presents a stellar performance bridging classic and modern styles.

1:15p.m., 4:00p.m. –Melvin the Magnificent: is a professional magician played by Joe Goode, his shows are action packed, interactive, and sure to bring huge laughs from the entire audience.

2:45p.m., 4:45p.m. – Andy “The Music Man” Morse: a well-versed children’s musician renowned for delighting audiences of all ages through sing-a-longs, dancing, play-acting and storytelling.

3:30p.m., 5:30p.m. – Ruth Pelham of the Music Mobile: a Capital Region musical treasure, exuberantly promoting her mission of building peaceful communities through original songs for all ages.

KIDZONE ACTIVITY TENT

Saturday: Albany Public Library is out of this world! Join us in the kids tent for space theme crafts and activities geared to ages 3-8.

Albany Department of Recreation will also be running a Lacrosse Clinic, Tug of War challenge and stationary ball Toss.

Sunday:Come see L.L.Bean at the Kids Zone and learn how to make a Paracord Bracelet (survival bracelet) and take it home. It’s free and fun.



TULIP WEEK EVENTS



TULIP TOURS

Monday May 6th – May 8th 2pm & 5:00p.m., Thursday May 9th 1p.m.,3p.m. 5p.m., Friday May 10th 10a.m.,1p.m., 5:30p.m.

Washington Park tulip beds

Learn more about the vast variety of flowers planted for Tulip Fest with City Gardener Jessica Morgan. Free. Spaces are limited and reservations are required; call 518.434.2032 to reserve your place. (Weather permitting).

FRIDAY, MAY 10

CARILLON CONCERT

11:30 a.m. – noon, outside Albany City Hall

Amy Heebner performs a special Tulip Festival musical program on Albany City Hall’s historic 1927 carillon, a unique instrument consisting of 49 bells that range in size from 27 to 11,200 pounds.



STREET SCRUBBING

12p.m., State & Lodge Streets

The traditional Dutch ceremony of scrubbing the streets clean before a big celebration has served as the official kickoff to Tulip Festival weekend for 71 years. This unique Albany event will include Mayor Kathy Sheehan’s Tulip Festival opening proclamation and a procession with the Dutch Settlers Society (in full traditional Dutch dress), local scout troops and the 2019 Tulip Queen finalists.



TULIP FESTIVAL LUNCHEON

12:30 p.m., 90 State

Immediately following the street scrubbing, the Tulip Festival Luncheon is a farewell and thank you to 2018 Albany Tulip Queen Sawyer Cresap and her Court. Proceeds from the Tulip Festival Luncheon will benefit the Tulip Court’s educational programs via the Tulip Fund at the Community Foundation for the Greater Capital Region. Tickets are required contact: 518-573-0051kjbender3@icloud.com to purchase.

SATURDAY, MAY 11th



ROYAL TULIP BALL

6:30p.m., 60 State Place in Downtown Albany

An elegant evening of dining and dancing to honor the new Tulip Queen & Court. Proceeds benefit the Capital City Fund. Tickets are required; to purchase, contact Sarah Kampf at 518.209.1000 ortulipball@albanyny.gov

TULIP BULB AND DIG SALE

May 18th: Tulip Dig

Begins 9 a.m. at the Moses Fountain

The City will provide tools, but please bring a garden fork (NOT a shovel) if you have one. Bulbs are $5 for a bag of 30 – 5 bags per person. The tulip dig is limited strictly to designated beds, under the direction of park staff and volunteers and ends promptly at 12:00 p.m..

May 19th: Tulip Sale

Begins 9 a.m. at the Lakehouse

The remaining bulbs are first come/ first serve and are $5 for a bag of 30 – 2 bags per person. The sale is open while supplies last.