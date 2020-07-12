Lincoln Park Pool closing for short-term repairs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lincoln Park Pool is temporarily closing starting 7 p.m on Sunday until further notice to perform a minor repair. The closure will likely last through Monday, and the city will announce when the pool reopens.

Arbor Hill Community Center Pool, Mater Christi Pool, and 11 spray pads are staying open.

The Arbor Hill pool on 50 Lark Street is open weekdays from noon to 7 p.m., with a 40-person capacity. Mater Christi on 1134 New Scotland Road is open daily from noon to 7 p.m., with a 26-person capacity.

All pool visitors must wear masks and practice social distancing.

Contact the Department of Recreation by phone at (518) 434-5699 with questions.

LATEST STORIES