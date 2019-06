SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nauman Hussain’s attorney Lee Kindlon says that Hussain has provided his DNA test.

Hussain was ordered by the court to submit the sample earlier this month.

The prosecution says testing Hussain’s DNA will prove that he removed a DOT sticker that would have kept the limousine involved in October’s fatal crash out of service and off the road.

Hussain is charged with 20 counts of vehicular homicide and manslaughter.