Limited visitation to begin at area hospitals on March 8

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — St. Peter’s Health Partners will allow limited visitation at its hospitals beginning on March 8. This is in line with other Capital Region hospitals, including Albany Medical Center and Ellis Hospital.

According to SPHP, a joint decision to allow limited visitation was made between the hospitals because of a decrease in the number of positive coronavirus cases in the region. Each hospital will have its own set of guidelines.

St. Peter’s Health Partners

The guidelines for SPHP may change at any time. The guidelines also only apply to their hospitals and not their Continuing Care campuses.

Visitation Hours

Peter’s Hospital & Samaritan Hospital: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week for inpatients; 24/7 for patients in the emergency departments.

Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital: Visitation is by appointment only, between the hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., by calling 518-382-4500.

Visitation Guidelines

Patients will be permitted one healthy visitor per day. At Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital, patients are permitted one unique visitor for their entire stay.

The visitor must be 18 years or older.

All approved visitors will be asked to show ID and screened upon entry to the facility and must pass screening to visit.

Visits will be limited to no more than 4 hours per day, per patient.

Appropriate placement and wearing of a face mask is required at all times while in the facilities.

Face Coverings and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Visitors must wear a face mask. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own face mask, preferably one with no logo or writing. If the visitor does not have a face mask or has a face mask with a logo or writing, the hospital will provide the visitor with a face mask at the entry screening station.

Visitors must perform meticulous hand hygiene while at the hospital.

Visitors for patients who are on enhanced droplet and contact precautions will be required to wear a face mask and PPE.

All visitors MUST remain in the patient’s room and keep on the required face mask and PPE for the duration of the visit.

When visitors leave, they must exit directly the way they entered.

Visitors are not permitted to use the restrooms in the patient rooms or on the patient floors. Visitors are permitted to use the restrooms in the main lobby areas of the hospitals.

Visitors who fail to agree to this guidance will be asked to leave the hospital.

Please Note: Separate Visitation Guidelines for the Following Circumstances

Children admitted to the hospital

Maternity units

Patients or residents receiving end-of-life care

Patients with special needs

Albany Medical Center

In line with New York State Department of Health guidelines, Albany Med will permit one visitor over 18 years of age to visit a patient between 10 a.m. and noon and between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. A different single visitor will be allowed during each visiting period.

All visitors must adhere to the following guidelines:

