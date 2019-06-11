Limited edition Marvel comic book swings into New York State Fair

N.Y. (NEWS10)– Thanos can’t keep Spidey down! The friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is swinging into the Great New York State Fair and Salt City Comic Con this year.

Marvel assembling with the New York State Fair to release an exclusive State Fair comic book.

“The Amazing Spider-man“ cover shows the young Avenger swinging above the new Expo Center on the fair grounds. The comic will be up for sale in small quantities at Salt City Comic Con taking place July 6-7 at the Expo Center.

They will also be on sale during the Fair’s first-ever “Comic Con at the Fair Day“ happening August 28. Cosplayers who are in full costume will be offered $1 admission to the Fair that day. Other details are currently being worked on.

Fair Director Troy Waffner saying in a press release:

“We’re thrilled to partner with our friends at Salt City Comic Con and with Marvel Comics, a great New York company, to bring this terrific idea to life. Our friends at the New York State Police do a wonderful job of keeping everyone safe during the Fair but it’s fun to imagine Spidey reuniting a lost child with his parents. These two Comic Con events are going to be great fun and I encourage everyone to take part.“

The 2019 Great New York State runs from August 21 to September 2.