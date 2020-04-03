LifePath donates supplies to senior citizens

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As supplies in grocery stores become harder and harder to find, one local organization is giving local seniors the supplies that they need.

LifePath is working with the city of Watervliet and other local businesses to donate bags of non-perishable goods to senior citizens in the community, who are unable to get those supplies themselves. They saw the need reach its peak after people started saying they were running out of supplies.

“It’s not ending. We’re only in the very beginning of the stage — I feel as if — and we’ve heard from many people that they were OK with the supplies to get them started, and now that we’re hitting that three or four week mark, people are starting to run out of supplies and they’re struggling to obtain what they need from their various stores in the community.”

For seniors who are over 65 and are in need of supplies, you can call the LifePath offices for more information.

