SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The life and legacy of former Schenectady Mayor Karen Johnson continues to be remembered.

Johnson died in June. She made history as the city’s first woman mayor.

On Friday, the Schenectady County Central Branch Library was dedicated in her honor. Local officials looked back on the legacy she left behind.

Johnson was an advocate for the library system.

Her two sons were at the dedication ceremony.