AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A nonprofit organization, Liberty ARC, is giving back to their employees this Thanksgiving. Turkeys will be distributed to all active Liberty ARC employees wishing them a Happy Thanksgiving.

Liberty ARC expects to give away over 600 turkeys to employees. The Liberty ARC CEO Jennifer Saunders will be helping with the distribution. The nonprofit employees will gather at Liberty ARC’s Day Hab Building, 47 Liberty Drive, Amsterdam, NY on November 18 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., to receive their turkeys. Liberty ARC is a nonprofit organization founded in 1957 that supports people with disabilities to achieve the quality of life each person values.