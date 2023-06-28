RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Actor Liam Neeson wants you to support your local movie theaters, including two in the Hudson Valley. In a video posted to the Upstate Films Facebook page, Neeson shares his support of the organization.

“So, Upstate Films. Be there. Support it. OK?” he said in the video titled “Straight Talk with Liam Neeson.”

Upstate Films owns two cinemas in the Hudson Valley: Starr Cinema in Rhinebeck and Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties. The organization is a not-for-profit that relies on the support of members, donors, and cinemagoers and looks to make international and independent cinema accessible and affordable.

The video aims to get people to support the theaters by becoming a member. Member benefits include free screenings and discounted admission tickets. You can sign up to become a member on the Upstate Films website.