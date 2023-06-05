ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month. The month recognizes the impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and other members of the LGBTQ+ community have had on history.

On June 28, 1969, a police raid on the Stonewall Inn in New York City triggered demonstrations, which are now known as the Stonewall Riots. This moment is recognized as the catalyst for the LGBTQ+ community to form activist organizations to advance equal rights. This is why Pride Month is celebrated every June.

From Pride parades and festivals to drag events, there are many events around the Capital Region to celebrate.

Albany

June 5

Karaoke at Waterworks Pub, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

June 6

Pride Bingo Night at Rocks, 77 Central Avenue, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

June 7

Dragapalooza at Rocks, 77 Central Avenue, starts at 10 p.m.

June 8

Emo Pride Night with Hawthorne Heights and Bad Luck at the Alive at Fice concert series, Jennings Landing, starts at 4:30 p.m.

VIBES Pride Ball at Waterworks Pub, 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

June 10

BIPOC Pride, noon to 5:30 p.m. in Albany’s Washington Park. The event celebrates and recognizes the contributions, resilience, and struggles of LGBTQIA+ BIPOC people and families in the Capital Region. Attendees can enjoy food and entertainment, and a kids’ activities corner.

Geek and Gaymer Night at Rocks, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

June 11

Capital PRIDE Parade and Festival. The festival will be held at Washington Park in Albany. The parade will kick off at 11:45 a.m., traveling down State Street, Lark Street, and Madison Avenue. Festival performances include Martha Wash, Nina Sky, and Erin Harkes’ band Hark.

June 18

Pride 5K Rainbow Run, Jennings Landing, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can register at the event starting at 9 a.m. The run starts at 10 a.m.

Troy

June 6

LGBTQIA+ Pride Flag raising ceremony, Riverfront Park North at 10 a.m.

Rotterdam

June 24

Pride Day at Via Aquarium in Rotterdam, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The aquarium will have face painting and a tie-dye t-shirt station. You can buy tickets on the Via Aquarium website.

Saratoga Springs

June 14

Pride Open Mic Night, Caffé Lena. Sign-ups start at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m

June 24

Saratoga Pride Softball Game, noon at the Geyser Road Softball Fields. You can register to play on the Saratoga Pride website.

June 25

Saratoga Pride Festival, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at High Rock Park.

Rock City Falls

June 8

Pride Night at The Mansion of Saratoga, Joe Posa is Joan Rivers: A 90th Birthday Show at 6 p.m. The Mansion of Saratoga is located at 801 Route 29 in Rock City Falls. you can buy tickets on the Mamsion website.

South Glens Falls

June 21

Pride Happy Hour, Common Roots Brewing in South Glens Falls from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Features a special “Pride” Beer.

Gloversville

June 28

Glove City Pride, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Myers Park. Features a pie-eating contest, DJ, drag show, Rainbow Story Time, picnic food, karaoke, scavenger hunt, games and more.

Poughkeepsie

June 10

Poughkeepsie Pride Parade and Festival. The parade begins on Market Street at noon and will end at Waryas Park for a family-friendly festival until 5 p.m. The festival features food vendors, a bouncy house, and information from community organizations. The theme this year is Growing Our Future Together.

June 11

Rainbow Run with Fleet Feet, 9 a.m. around the Shoppes at South Hills parking lot

Youth Pride Paint and Create, 1 p.m. at the Dutchess Pride Center

June 29