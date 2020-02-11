LGBTQ group fundraises to create queer pride center in Schenectady

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Safe Space will hold an inaugural open mic night fundraiser at Messiah Lutheran Church on Guilderland Avenue.

Aiming to provide services for LGBTQ individuals throughout the county, the progressive group will award a $25 Stewart’s gift card to the top performer at its February 21 event, which runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The new nonprofit suggests a $5 donation at the door to benefit the gay pride center it’s planning.

Schenectady Safe Space will hold events and support meetings throughout the year.

The group formed in 2019 to create an inclusive, welcoming environment for the queer community and allies. They say the area lacks safe spaces for transgender, marginalized, and queer people.

