TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than 120 residents from Harbour Point Gardens have now been living out of a hotel for more than a week. Meanwhile, all work has ground to a halt removing the brick facades that Troy Mayor Patrick Madden declared made several of the apartment buildings uninhabitable.

“The tenants are facing a lot of hardship,” says Eric Spinner, who has lived at the complex for 13 years and acts as the tenant association president. “Their whole lives have been disrupted, and all of this could have been prevented. There are laws on the books right now that would have permitted the city to come in and start doing these repairs the minute they figured the landlord was dragging his feet.”

As NEWS10 has reported, Madden held an emergency press conference June 22 issuing a state of emergency over the facades that were so unstable, they’d begun pulling outward away from the main walls. By the next day, crews from Davco Masonry were on the scene working to tear down the first exterior.

NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton had the opportunity to sit down with Robert Howard, the regional general manager for Lexington Property Group. Lexington is the management company above the registered Harbour Point Gardens owner, which Mayor Madden identified as “182 Delaware LLC”. Howard also says the “182 Delaware LLC” ownership staff came from within Lexington Property Group after Harbour Point Gardens was bought in July 2022.

Singleton asked Howard what stopped the exterior work.

“So the issue was is that I had to have an engineer do a report who came out on that Friday. It took him until the following Tuesday to get the report ready for Troy. So we couldn’t move forward until we got the engineering report done,” he says.

“They had a different plan in mind than I think we did, and our plan requires a little bit more than they initially thought,” Mayor Madden replied Friday when asked about the company’s original declaration to have tenants back home within a week.

Members of Lexington Property Group, Deputy Mayor Chris Nolan, lawyers, and two engineering firms met Thursday. Howard says he attended that meeting with the intent of coming to an agreement on the work that needed to be done and a timeline to move residents back in.

Madden says Lexington did not provide the city with a firm timeline, and an informational page on the City of Troy website states as of Friday afternoon:

The property owner needs to develop a plan to address the safety issues so that residents may return home as quickly as possible. The owners do not need a permit to remove the brick facades and can start work at any time. City of Troy, NY: Harbour Point Gardens Update Handout (6.30.23)

During the meeting with NEWS10 on Friday, Howard further contributed the delays to the short timeframe given by the city.

“[The Troy engineers] actually came on the property without telling anyone that they were there, and then they were discovered to be there. They only gave a four hour timeline. So we had to put this all together with a hotel that would take everybody within four hours, get them transported there, and then have their belongings brought there and what they need,” says Howard.

“I do not think the emergency evacuation was the right call. We should have been given a timeline–even if it was a small timeline–to make fixes without an evacuation process. If the city sat down with us, and said look, we’ll give you five business days to fix this, Lexington Group would have come to the plate and fixed it,” he goes on to say.

“He is in disagreement with his own engineers if he is saying that,” Mayor Madden replies Friday.

Madden had previously said Troy sent code enforcement inspectors to Harbour Point Gardens and issued violations May 9, leaving a 30 day window for the owners to deliver an engineering plan for fixes.

When the deadline passed and the City still had no report, City officials let the property owners know they would be sending their own engineering firm to look at the bricks, which the property owners agreed to. City of Troy, NY: Harbour Point Gardens Update Handout (6.30.23)

NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton asked Howard what was done within the 30 days since the city’s first visit.

“There was things that were completed, but their entire list was not completed that they wanted done. There was no timeline by the city put on us for that,” Howard says. “We also had management that was changed there so we’re in much better shape now, and that’s our fault. We take the blame for that. That was our management team that wasn’t communicating with us.”

He further clarifies none of the staff within “182 Delaware LLC” have been replaced, but they are receiving training.

“I don’t want to see anybody lose their job. I want to give them the opportunity and retrain them to make sure they know what to do and how to respond,” Howard says.

Irene Sorriento is the Troy City Councilperson for District 6, where Harbour Point Gardens is located. She says she and Council President Carmella Mantello have met with tenants since the evacuation. She also says she believes this speaks to a larger issue in Troy.

“We need the [code] enforcement. We need it to be enforced, and in my opinion, I feel that the current administration was not diligent and this should have never escalated to this point,” she says in a phone interview Friday afternoon.

Spinner says while he and other tenants have many issues with their landlord, they also agree their friends and neighbors shouldn’t have been forced out so quickly. He questions if the city considered the property in imminent danger, why didn’t they take actions May 9.

“They had the power at that time to order immediate repairs, and/or vacate the buildings then. That didn’t happen,” Spinner says. “They should have said time’s up on this landlord. We are going to take over this project, we will bill this landlord later, but also more importantly, we’re going to put this landlord in code enforcement court and let the law do what it’s designed to do to a landlord who flagrantly and willfully violates the law.”

The new informational page set up on the City of Troy’s website for Harbour Point Gardens updates reiterates the May 9 contact requested “a ‘structural engineering report’ to evaluate whether the bricks were safe or not” from property ownership, then contracted its own engineers after the 30 day compliance window.

Madden further says the city does not consider taking over the project as a viable option.

“It would be really difficult to take over someone’s property. I think it’s a very high bar to pass in court. We have protections built into our constitution and laws,” Madden responds. “It’s also not something we can do any more quickly than they can do, because we don’t have staff that would be able to go down there. We would have to hire contractors as well, and they’re just as capable of that as we are.”

When asked further about the work hiring contractors, Howard adds the company ran into difficulties.

“When we removed the one brick wall, we used a construction company locally that is very good. The problem is, there’s not enough construction companies in the area with the projects that are going on, so we got setback in our timeline to get it fixed. I called several companies from Albany to Rockland County to get an estimate. No one would return the call or they told me they were too busy to take the job,” he goes on to say.

We asked then what about Davco Masonry–the contractor who initially took the job June 23–did they leave the project due to schedule conflicts?

“No, they are the ones that came to the plate the most and who I met with today. I will probably be signing the agreement with them this afternoon to do the rest of the demolition there,” Howard replies.

Lexington Property Group has since confirmed a contractor has agreed to work through the 4th of July holiday to restart the teardown work by Sunday.

“My goal is to walk in on Wednesday morning back from the holiday and have all the bricks removed, hauled off the property, and be able to call the city for an inspection,” Howard says.

“The damage is done, and we don’t have time to point fingers at who’s fault it is. I feel awful for these residents, and we need to focus on getting them back into their homes. Code [enforcement] needs to be overhauled, but that’s a conversation for another day,” says Sorriento.

Harbour Point Gardens was previously known as the “Riverview Apartments” and the previous owner was listed in Troy tax rolls as “First Empire Management Corporation”. In July 2022, Lexington Property Group confirms purchasing the property at which time it was renamed. The NYS Department of State Division of Corporations reports “182 Delaware LLC”–seemingly named for the Harbour Point Gardens address–had been created in April 2022, which was prior to the sale.

Dave Hartman, co-owner of Daveco Masonry, had previously told NEWS10 the damages he observed to Harbour Point Gardens looked between 10 to 15 years old.

“The previous owner of that property was a poor operator, so he let things go where they should’ve been fixed many, many years ago. Lexington Property Group does not believe in that,” says Howard.

“When we take over a property, we make it right. We just took over Troy, and we need time to get it up to par,” he further adds.

However, Spinner says there are many long-standing issues with the complex and he believes not enough fixed since Lexington and “182 Delaware LLC” took over.

“Flooding, too much heat, not enough heat, walls—interior walls—falling. We have all kinds of animals living in the buildings. Mostly rodents, squirrels, rats, and mice,” he details. “One of the most serious ones is locked emergency doors in some of our buildings, and right now they’re finally working on fixing the porches which were falling apart. Anytime you walked in or out, you risk yourself being hit with something falling off the ceiling.”

NEWS10 observed contractors working on the shingles and overhangs above the entrances to several buildings at Harbour Point Gardens on Thursday and Friday. However, a representative of Mayor Madden’s office says this repair work is separate from that mandated by the state of emergency and has no bearing on tenants returning from evacuation.

A press release from Lexington Property Group issued Tuesday says since purchasing Harbour Point Gardens, the company has invested “$2 million into the complex, replacing every roof, installing rain gutters, renovating many units, and improving security measures”, which Howard reiterates.

“The roofs were never replaced from 1964 or 1965. So of course we had to replace the roofs, but now you’ve got wooden rafters in there and insulation that had to be repaired or replaced. There were door issues and locking issues. Those have all been done and replaced,” he says.

He further adds the investments include new carpeting and appliances. The Tuesday press release also promises by summer, there will be “a playground, dog park, and BBQ area” installed.

“They do all the superficial upgrades to only certain apartments to raise the rent. They let everything else fall to disarray. They care nothing for the existing conditions that were here when they purchased this property, and they disregard the health and safety of the tenants who are living here already,” Spinner fires back.