Level 3 sex offender to get new trial, rape conviction thrown out

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Level 3 sex offender convicted in a Colonie rape will be getting a new trial.

An appellate court threw out the conviction due to a judicial error during jury selection.

A judge sentenced 53-year-old Harold Jackson to 50 years to life in 2016. Prosecutors said Jackson attacked a woman on First Street in Colonie. Jackson was convicted of Rape in the First Degree and Criminal Sex Act.

But before testimony began, the defense had questions about two jurors who they thought may not be impartial.

The appellate court said it was an error to deny the defense’s challenges to those jurors.

Jackson will remain in jail as he awaits a new trial.