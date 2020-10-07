Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Upstate New York & Vermont to host virtual ‘Light The Night Walk’

Credit: The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Upstate New York/Vermont Chapter

(NEWS10) – This year The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society will host a virtual Light the Night Walk, which raises money to help fund research for blood cancer treatment and cures.

According to the organization, the event will “bring light to the darkness of cancer, creating memorable moments across the country through an exciting, interactive experience for staff, volunteers, patients and supporters.”

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is the world’s largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world and provides free information and support services.

The online event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Oct. 15 from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Participants will virtually gather to share personal stories, raise voices for survivors, and honor those who have been lost to blood cancer.

