GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — “Maestro,” a film by Bradley Cooper, focuses on composer Leonard Bernstein and his lifelong relationship with actress Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. Partially filmed at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts, the movie had a limited theatrical release on November 22.

The Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington and the Crandell Theatre in Chatham are both hosting screenings of “Maestro.” Nina Bernstein Simmons, Leonard Bernstein’s youngest daughter, will be speaking at the events.

The Crandell Theatre will screen “Maestro” on December 16 at 7 p.m. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Nina Bernstein Simmons about her father’s legacy and the family’s involvement with the movie. It’ll be a conversation with Christopher Rothko, classical music critic and son of abstract painter Mark Rothko.

The Triplex will be hosting the “Bernstein on Film” series starting on December 17 with a screening of “Maestro” at 1 p.m., followed by a conversation between Nina Bernstein Simmons and Stephen Wadsworth, who collaborated with Leonard Bernstein.

Deborah Reinisch, a professor of film directing, production, and film history, will speak about Bernstein’s movie scores on December 20 at the 2 p.m. showing of “West Side Story,” and the 7 p.m. showing of “On the Waterfront.” On December 21, Julianne Boyd, founder and former Artistic Director of the Barrington Stage Company, will speak about “On the Town” after the 2 p.m. showing.

“Maestro” was filmed at Tanglewood from May 21 to May 26, 2022. The film also stars Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, and Sarah Silverman.

You can buy tickets for the screenings on the Triplex website or the Crandell Theatre website. “Maestro” is set to hit Netflix on December 20.