Legislature’s in Albany will deliver gifts to families in need this holiday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Albany County Legislature’s, caseworkers, and staff will partner with the Albany County Department of Children, Youth and Famlies (DCYF) to provide essential items during this holiday season. Officials say gifts will be delivered for families in need through Albany County’s Adopt-A-Family program.

The event kicks off at 11:00 a.m., at the Albany County office building on State Street, in the 7 floor Caucus room. Lesgislators say they will then move the event to deliever hundreds of gifts to the South End Children’s on Warren Street in Albany.

This year, the Albany County Legislature and DCYF has seen an even greater need as a result of the pandemic. Officials said this event will help families who are struggling to make ends meet, have a brighter holiday season without worrying about how they can pay for gifts.