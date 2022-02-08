Legislators file resolution calling for Rensselaer County Exec. to resign

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Legislature Office of the Minority has filed a resolution calling for the resignation of County Executive Steve McLaughlin. This comes after McLaughlin was indicted on felony charges on December 1, 2021.

McLaughlin was charged with grand larceny in the third degree and offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, both felonies. He is accused of using campaign funds to pay off a debt he owed to a staffer.

These charges stem from an investigation from the New York State Attorney General’s Office. The resolution says the Attorney General’s investigation remains open and defense motions are set to begin on March 21.

The resolution cites the charges against McLaughlin, the Attorney General’s investigation, negative attention and public outrage as reasons for him to resign. Legislators called on McLaughlin to resign soon after he was indicted, but they have now filed this resolution.

The Rensselaer County Legislature Office of the Minority also said that some in McLaughlin’s office had their phones seized by the FBI for an investigation into alleged absentee ballot fraud.

“Steve McLaughlin has violated the public’s trust and confidence in his ability to execute the responsibilities of the office he has been elected to serve. For far too long, Rensselaer County residents have endured elections and county governance rife with complaints and allegations. McLaughlin should do the right thing and resign from his elected position immediately,” said Minority Leader Peter Grimm.

