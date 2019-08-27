Legislator proposes adding an early voting location in Troy; Board of Elections says it’s out of the question

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rensselaer County legislator submitted a proposal Tuesday to designate the county office building as an early voting location.

This year, counties in New York are required to provide two early voting locations for the the November election. The Rensselaer County Board of Elections selected Schodack Town Hall and the Brunswick Town Offices.

Legislator Peter Grimm says it doesn’t make sense there isn’t an early voting location in Troy, where he says has the highest concentration of senior citizens, low income residents, handicap residents, students, and voters in general.

The county office building serves as an election day voting location, but a Board of Election Commissioner says it would be close to impossible to open the polls for ten days while keeping the county open for business in the same building.

He also says parking and handicap access are big issues there. He says the reason the Schodack and Brunswick were selected was to serve both the southern and northern portions of the County, with Troy in the middle.