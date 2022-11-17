ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Waterway Canal Project is hosting an illustrated talk on the project with artist Len Tantillo and architect Susannah Drake on November 19. The Albany Waterway is a transformative, collaborative canal project that reestablishes and re-envisions Albany’s historic, social, and economic connections to the Hudson River and the Erie Canal.

For over 400, water and commerce flowed in Albany from its ports and canals. Organizers explain the project will bring opportunities that can emerge from this new and renewed access to the Albany waterfront, recreation, arts and culture, sustainable development, and more, Albany will regain the vibrancy, energy, and stature that its citizens and businesses deserve.

People in attendance

BJ Costello, Albany Waterway Chair

Len Tantillo, Artist

Susannah Drake, Landscape Architect

Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy

Assemblyman John T. McDonald

Albany City Auditor Dr. Dorcey Applyrs

Albany Common Council Member Ginnie Farrell

All are welcome to learn more about the Albany Waterway Canal Project at the New York State Museum, 222 Madison Ave, Albany from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, but registration is required.