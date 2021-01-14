Leaders welcome wind turbine manufacturing plant at Port of Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local leaders are ecstatic after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a major green manufacturing project at the Port of Albany.

It’s the nation’s first wind turbine manufacturing plant. The plan is to transform a former Brownfield site into a state-of-the-art factory of wind towers. The towers can then be used to generate power both on and off shore.

The plant will create hundreds of jobs.

The announcement is part of the Governor’s Green Energy Plan as part of the State of the State and includes nearly 100 renewable energy projects.