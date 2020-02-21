Lawsuit filed over burning of PFOA chemicals

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A lawsuit involving a local company was filed Thursday against the Department of Defense over the burning of harmful PFOA chemicals.

Norlite is located south of downtown Cohoes. It produces aggregate, which is used in construction.

The lawsuit claims the company has a contract to burn potentially hazardous firefighting foam for the Department of Defense. Former EPA Regional Administrator Judith Enck said, although other sites are involved in the burning, what’s happening at Norlite is particularly concerning.

“Norlite may be emerging as the largest, if not the largest, burner of toxic firefighter foam in the region,” she said. “How can this happen without informing the community.”

The lawsuit alleges the Department of Defense failed to conduct a proper environmental study before they began burning, and the burning does not comply with existing environmental regulations.

