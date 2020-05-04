Lawn signs being donated to Shenendehowa High School seniors

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With New York schools closed, and high school graduations drawing near, a local school district is hoping to cheer up its seniors with a little community support.
The Shenendehowa Educational Foundation is partnering with MovinAds to donate a lawn sign to seniors to display outside their homes.
Pickup at High School East has been scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on May 13 and May 15.
