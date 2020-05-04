Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Lawn signs being donated to Shenendehowa High School seniors

Local
Posted: / Updated:

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With New York schools closed, and high school graduations drawing near, a local school district is hoping to cheer up its seniors with a little community support.

The Shenendehowa Educational Foundation is partnering with MovinAds to donate a lawn sign to seniors to display outside their homes.

Pickup at High School East has been scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on May 13 and May 15.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak