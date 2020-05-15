Lawmakers urge governor to roll back parts of nursing home executive order

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lawmakers are receiving calls from nursing home operators worried they won’t be able to comply with Governor Cuomo’s latest executive order.

The governor has ordered that all nursing homes test their staff for coronavirus twice a week and submit the results to the state. Nursing homes unsure if they’ll be able to take on the financial burden.

“St. Peter’s, which has seven nursing homes, has given us an estimate that to comply with this requirement it’s going to cost them $2 million per month,” said Assemblyman John McDonald. “We know the intent is good. It’s the logic I’m trying to understand.”

If nursing homes are unable to comply, they’ll face $2,000 fines per day and possibly lose their license. Laboratory tests can cost a nursing home upwards of $100 per test.

“[Governor Cuomo is] going to have to have to make some decisions on how we can help them accomplish what is impossible to accomplish for many nursing homes,” Senator Jim Tedisco said.

Both lawmakers reached out to the governor’s office. Governor Cuomo said he’ll help nursing homes find testing.

“We have to do everything that we could do and testing twice a week. I know we can do, and I will help get the tests if they can’t get them,” Governor Cuomo said.

Spokesperson for the Department of Health Gary Holmes added in a statement to NEWS10ABC:

“While many partnered with labs to conduct this testing, if a county or nursing home is unable to secure testing capacity on their own, we will connect them to one of these labs which can run the tests.”

Failure to comply with the order could result in a loss of the nursing home’s license.

“They’re trying to make the best informed decision. On this one, I don’t 100 percent agree. Let’s take a step back and review,” McDonald said.

