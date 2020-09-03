Lawmakers call on GE to keep jobs local

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With unemployment continuing to impact many in New York State, lawmakers are calling on General Electric to reconsider its plan to send some jobs overseas.

Congressman Paul Tonko and Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand have asked the company’s CEO to keep 45 jobs at the Schenectady plant rather than sending them to Poland.

They said the company has deep roots in the Schenectady community.

A GE spokesperson sent the following statement to NEWS10 ABC:

“We’re focused on continuing to strengthen our Gas Power business in an increasingly competitive global environment and that includes the ability to serve our customers in the U.S. and around the world. We welcome the delegation’s interest and are eager for their support ensuring natural gas remains a critical part of our country’s energy mix. The Capital Region of New York continues to be a vital area for GE’s mission-critical work in energy, research and healthcare.” GENERAL ELECTRIC SPOKESPERSON

The letter they sent to the CEO can be read in-full below:

H. Lawrence Culp Jr.

Chief Executive Officer

General Electric Company

5 Necco Street

Boston, MA 02210

Dear Mr. Culp,

We are deeply alarmed to hear that workers at the General Electric (GE) plant in Schenectady, New York have been informed of a transfer of jobs to GE plants in Poland. The transfer of these jobs will harm Schenectady area families and their community, and we urge you to take all steps necessary to stop the outsourcing of this vital work.

As you know, the GE Schenectady plant is responsible for building turbines and generators that help power our nation. America’s power grid should be built by American workers, and the capability to do this already exists in Schenectady. Many of the workers at this site are second and third generation GE workers who have played an outsized role in building GE into a trusted brand worldwide. The highly talented and hardworking employees in Schenectady and the greater community have long supported GE. Now, they deserve GE’s support in turn.

We are extremely concerned about the impact that this transfer of work will have on the short and long term viability of the Schenectady plant. We understand GE has stated that the transfer of work is estimated to be about forty-five jobs, which will have horrible consequences for forty-five local families. With additional layoffs anticipated at this plant as early as 2021, we echo workers’ concerns that this could be just the tip of the iceberg for future job loss in Schenectady. Needless to say, the news of both the transfer of work and anticipated layoffs is deeply troubling to all who care about the economy in upstate New York.

Over the years workers at this plant have made many concessions in an effort to keep work in Schenectady. Despite this, we understand GE still intends to outsource the work, claiming the plant in Poland runs more efficiently. The loyal workers of the Schenectady site deserve loyalty from GE in return—not to see more positions slashed.

We are calling on GE to take all steps necessary to stop the outsourcing of this work from the Schenectady plant. This includes listening to workers’ demands to halt the transfer of the 45 jobs, and cooperating with a study that would take an in-depth look at the production practices at the Schenectady site. Researchers at Cornell University have already agreed to take the lead in conducting this study.

We look forward to your response, and hope that we can work together, consistent with all federal rules and regulations, on this effort to keep GE jobs in Schenectady.

Thank you,

Paul D. Tonko Charles E. Schumer Kirsten Gillibrand

