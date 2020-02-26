Lawmaker introduces new gun legislation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A downstate lawmaker wants to strengthen New York’s already strict gun laws.

Democratic Assemblyman Felix Ortiz introduced three new measures on Wednesday.

The first would tackle so-called ghost guns, which are guns that come in parts and lack any identifying features. The bill would require each gun part to have a serial number.

The second bill would require companies making ammunition to use a coding system on all firearms sold in New York.

The third measure requires GPS tracking on guns so they can be located when stolen.

