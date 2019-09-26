Law makes it easier to change political party affiliation ahead of elections in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a law expediting party enrollment changes, making it easier to vote in primary elections.

The new law will remove the October 11 deadline to vote in the November general election and give voters until February 14 to make changes to party enrollment and still vote in the April presidential and June congressional and state primaries.

The changes will go into effect immediately.

Changes of enrollment made by voters after February 14 will take effect seven days after the succeeding June primary.

