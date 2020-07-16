Latham man faces felonies following head-on crash in Malta

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says William M. Biette, 44, of Latham was arrested after a head-on collision while allegedly drunk Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a reported head-on, personal injury collision on State Route 67 near Raymond Road in Malta at around 6:24 a.m.

Police say their investigation showed that Biette was heading east on Route 67 in Malta when he crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic, striking two westbound vehicles.

The driver of one of those vehicles struck was trapped as a result of the collision. They were rescued by emergency personnel before going to Saratoga Hospital in an ambulance to be treated for a chest injury.

Authorities say Biette was charged with driving while intoxicated, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, third-degree assault, circumvention of an interlock device, second-degree criminal contempt, reckless driving, and several vehicle and traffic law infractions. His misdemeanor and felony infractions could be worth as much as 14 years if he’s convicted.

