Last days to renew parking permits in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The renewal period for residential parking permits in the city of Albany ends Saturday. All permits expire on February 15.
Make sure to renew your parking permit online.
Those who miss the deadline will be subject to unnecessary parking tickets, and will have to apply in person at City Hall for a new permit.
Renewal season began January 1 for those living and working in one of the cities residential parking zones.
Albany has three parking zones:
LATEST STORIES:
- Happy Valentine’s Day from News10
- Alleged shooter in Albany homicide indicted
- Drivers escape with minor injuries after rollover crash on Maple Avenue
- Police arrest 3 in Valentine’s prostitution sting
- Live at 1pm ET: How young guns are aiming to dethrone NASCAR legends at Sunday’s Daytona 500