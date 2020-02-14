Last days to renew parking permits in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The renewal period for residential parking permits in the city of Albany ends Saturday. All permits expire on February 15.

Make sure to renew your parking permit online.

Those who miss the deadline will be subject to unnecessary parking tickets, and will have to apply in person at City Hall for a new permit.

Renewal season began January 1 for those living and working in one of the cities residential parking zones.

Albany has three parking zones:

Zone A: The neighborhoods west of Empire State Plaza, south of State Street, and consisting of designated streets within Center Square, Hudson/Park, Park South, and Washington Park.

Zone B: The neighborhoods east of Empire State Plaza, south of State Street, and consisting of designated streets within Mansion and Pastures.

Zone C: The neighborhoods east of Empire State Plaza, north of State Street, and consisting of designated streets within Ten Broeck Triangle.

