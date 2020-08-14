Larkfest canceled due to coronavirus concerns

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Larkfest, the annual street festival which has taken place on Albany’s Lark Street since 1981, has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.
In a statement, organizers have said New York State is still not accepting applications for Mass Gathering Permits, which are required to hold events with over 5,000 participants.
Larkfest, which features live music on two stages and over 100 vendors, has been known to attract over 80,000 visitors and is Upstate New York’s largest one-day street festival.
“As the Capital Region continues to endure challenges brought on by COVID-19, we have
been forced to make the unfortunate decision to cancel LarkFest. While we are saddened
to not be able to host the event this year, our biggest priority is the safety and well-being
of our community.
We will continue to work cooperatively with our State and CityPatrick Noonan
governments to determine the outlook for future large-scale events on Lark Street in a
way that places the safety of our neighborhood and City at the forefront.”
Chairman of the Lark Street BID
The only other year the festival has not taken place since its inception is 2001 when it was canceled in the wake of the September 11 attacks.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Crews call off search for missing swimmer in Fort Edward
- Crumbling home to come down in Schenectady
- Police investigating Albany shots fired incident, man treated for gunshot wound
- If you haven’t received your $500-per-child stimulus check, the IRS has good news
- Man arrested for arson after Elks Lodge fire